Olmsted County, MN

Baby skunk rescued, bottle-fed by Minnesota sheriff’s deputy

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — A baby skunk in southern Minnesota has some new surroundings after a sheriff’s deputy recently rescued the dehydrated animal from sizzling asphalt.

“I don’t know what to do – it’s so cute,” Deputy Nate Jacobson said in a video posted on the official Facebook page for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

And so began the baby skunk saga, in which Jacobson turned his camera onto the obviously abandoned kit and offered a “skunk-date” after he and his new charge were safely in his patrol vehicle, noting he had not yet been sprayed, WCCO reported.

Jacobson eventually took the skunk to local shelter, Paws and Claws, and later learned that the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota will ensure continued care for the animal, WEAU reported.

First, however, Jacobson was filmed bottle-feeding the parched skunk.

“It’s worth it,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

