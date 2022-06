EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed in Everett and two people were killed in Seattle in separate shootings on Monday and early Tuesday. Everett Police said two men were fatally shot and a man in his 40s was hospitalized on Monday afternoon, The Seattle Times reported. Officers found the three men at an Everett house on Lexington Avenue with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead, police said.

