Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Once levels have peaked, it will take a matter of weeks to a month for levels to decline to near normal summer...
Effective: 2022-06-23 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Elkhart; La Porte; St. Joseph AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM CDT FRIDAY An Air Quality Action Day has been declared by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for LaPorte, St. Joseph, and Elkhart counties in Indiana...and is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM CDT Friday. Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups range. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints. It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases such as asthma limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional information, please visit the IDEM SMOG Watch web site at https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch/ or the EPA AIRNOW web site at www.airnow.gov and click on Indiana.
Effective: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; West Baton Rouge; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values in excess of 112 degrees. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 108 and 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
Effective: 2022-06-23 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Assumption; Coastal Jefferson; East Feliciana; Iberville; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Feliciana HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 108 and 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. The highest heat index values will occur in the late morning and early afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Effective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Comments / 0