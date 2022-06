My neighbors are all pretty nice people, respectful of each other, and always willing to help out if you need anything. My hope is the weather doesn’t change that, because this heat is making people do things they don’t want to do, such as mow the lawn way too late or way too early. While I really hope it doesn’t make my neighbors too angry (to avoid the extreme temperatures) I will be changing the time I normally mow to whenever is not going to kill me with these really hot temps were dealing with.

FLINT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO