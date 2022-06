The comics world, including professionals and fans, were rocked by the death of Tim Sale last week. Sale, much like his late contemporaries George Perez and Neal Adams, left behind an impressive body of work. Unlike most of his fellow artists, the bulk of Sale's work was with a single writer: Jeph Loeb. Together, they crafted a series of comics that features Marvel and DC's most iconic heroes - and even joined forces on the NBC series Heroes, which saw Sale contributing artwork and Loeb serving as a producer/writer on the first three seasons. Here is a chronological listing of Sale's projects, as well as the impact they had on both the comics industry and the world of film/television.

