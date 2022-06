Our behavior is shaped by the times we live in and the life stage we’re in, and this includes our attitudes about personal finances. Boomers have the fewest expectations for financial help from their employers. Over half of Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z want their employers’ help for services such as knowing when to refinance their mortgage, and knowing how to make the most of their equity compensation, as well as understanding a health savings account. By comparison, fewer than a third of boomers want help with both of these.

