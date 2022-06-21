ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital Equity Forum

geekwire.com
 2 days ago

Following the swift changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, internet access became increasingly critical for the delivery of both education and...

www.geekwire.com

geekwire.com

Check your empathy: This startup raised $4M for software that analyzes workplace communication

The news: mpathic, a Seattle-area startup aiming to bring more empathy to the corporate communication landscape, landed a $4 million seed round. The details: Founded in 2021 by a trained psychologist, the company’s enterprise software analyzes conversations happening in texts, emails, audio calls, and more. The idea is to help employees identify potential misunderstandings or misinterpretations in their communication, and adjust in real-time. Use cases include customer service, insurance claims, healthcare, and human resources software — “anywhere where empathic conversations impact key outcomes,” said CEO and co-founder Grin Lord, who previously described mpathic as “Grammarly for empathy.” The company has 12 employees.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Silicon Labs Works With

Registration is now open for Silicon Labs Works With 2022 (September 13-15, 2022). Now in its third year, Works With draws IoT developers from around the world for keynotes, panels, and workshops to accelerate the development of smart, connected devices for smart home, health, and industrial applications. The 3-day, virtual conference will bring together global technology brands, device manufacturers, and standards alliances representing every major IoT ecosystem. Google’s Michele Turner, senior director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem, and Amazon’s Laura Szkrybalo, senior manager of business development for Alexa Smart Home will join Silicon Labs’ CEO Matt Johnson for the conference’s opening keynote. Details on the keynotes, panel discussions, 75+ technical sessions, and 10 hands-on workshops can be found on the agenda.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

US Chip Industry Sees Niche to Beat China, if Only Congress Acts

The US is uniquely positioned to achieve self-sufficiency in the packaging of the fastest, smallest, and most energy-efficient semiconductors if Congress acts fast, industry officials said. Legislation being negotiated now would spend roughly $50 billion in the research, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors. Although policymakers have focused on the creation...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Digital Equity Forum
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Bill Gates offers guidance on what climate technologies he’s looking to fund

Gates started off by providing his thoughts on the relative performance metrics of the world as it faced another global threat — the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:. Well, the pandemic — it’s very easy. It’s 1,000 times easier to stop things from becoming pandemics than it is to solve climate change. And you have some countries who have less than 10% of the deaths of, say, the U.S. Yeah, so the U.S. was expected to do the best, and we did a terrible job. We didn’t diagnose people early … in the first 100 days we’d let it become widespread. Whereas people like Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, a bunch of exemplars got into action, even though they spend way, way less money on their public health systems.
ADVOCACY
geekwire.com

Glowforge CEO Dan Shapiro on raising in uncertain economic times as laser printer startup lands $43M

Glowforge, the 3D laser printer maker based in Seattle, announced a $43 million Series E investment led by DFJ Growth, with participation from all existing investors. Founded in 2014, the 180-person startup reported more than $100 million in revenue last year and expects to be profitable in 2022. We caught up with CEO and co-founder Dan Shapiro to learn more about how the company raised a round in turbulent economic times and more. The interview was edited for brevity and clarity.
SEATTLE, WA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eco Innovation Gains Access to New $10M Line of Credit to Power Current and Strategic Objectives

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted a line of credit of up to $10 million to be used toward retiring outstanding toxic convertible financing notes, investing in commercializing prototypes related to existing projects, and discovering new core innovation opportunities for its technology development pipeline.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins Chemical Industry Sustainability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. TfS aims to be a standard for ESG performance of chemical supply chains and deliver strong and independent due diligence procedures. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBoth Sides Confirm Port Labor Contract Talks Likely to Run Past July 1Ocean Shipping Reform Act Awaits Biden's Signature with House PassageLogistics Layoffs Hit Headcount as Sector Readies for RecessionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

Startup Advisor Lunch & Learn: Insurance

You asked, we delivered! The July installment of this series is about insurance!. Know your (insurance) footprint, understand a broker versus a captive agent, and find a passionate insurance broker or agent. Learn all this and more with Aaron LeBlanc, AAI, as you ask your startup insurance questions to achieve insurance bliss.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Femina Mitchell

Are solar panels worth your investment for an alternative energy solution amidst soaring bills?

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash. With the inflation and increasing prices on everything, it is worth asking whether or not investing in solar panels is worth the money? According to the International Energy Agency report, the global solar energy output for 2020 was 156 terawatt hours. Also, between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of solar panels installed had shot up by more than 1.5%. Furthermore, it is estimated that the solar energy market will grow beyond $200 billion by 2026.
thefastmode.com

Allot NetworkSecure Powers Proximus Tango's New Cybersecurity Services in Luxembourg

Allot announced that communications service provider Proximus, under its Tango brand name, has launched cybersecurity services for its mobile residential customers in Luxembourg based on Allot NetworkSecure. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Tango can...
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Mastercard’s chief inclusion officer on the critical role of DEI (and 3 keys to getting it right)

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When I started leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) 20 years ago in the hospitality industry, the topic was always raised as the last ten minutes on the HR leadership agenda. Leaders didn’t really see it as relevant or truly impactful to the business. And, I must say, until the landscape evolved, and I had the opportunity to work with leaders who understood the value in helping connect DEI to the bottom line, to include all perspectives and drive accountability, they were right.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

This Seattle startup aims to simplify investing in single-family rental properties

A husband-and-wife duo and tech veteran are jumping into the crowded space of real estate investing with a startup that aims to simplify identifying and managing single-family rental properties. The Seattle-based company called Havium provides two services: Its software component scours real estate offerings for lucrative investment opportunities in a...
SEATTLE, WA
thefastmode.com

Enhanced Security is Driving Private 5G Network Adoption, says Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a new study revealing the prospect of improved security and privacy capabilities are the main motivations behind private 5G wireless network projects. Across smart factories, smart hospitals, and other locations, a growing range of organizations is looking to private 5G networks for coverage,...
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Optibrium Receives Further Investment From Kester Capital

Optibrium™ has announced it has secured further investment from existing investors Kester Capital, a leading UK mid-market private equity firm. Typically investing in high potential, innovative life science companies, Kester Capital will continue to support the Company to drive its growth and commercial success. The investment will be used to further develop and commercialise Optibrium’s computer-aided drug discovery technologies, with future appointments to the senior leadership team and continued expansion across Europe and the United States, including a recent move to a new head office in Cambridge, UK.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

