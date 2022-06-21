Digital Equity Forum

Registration is now open for Silicon Labs Works With 2022 (September 13-15, 2022). Now in its third year, Works With draws IoT developers from around the world for keynotes, panels, and workshops to accelerate the development of smart, connected devices for smart home, health, and industrial applications. The 3-day, virtual conference will bring together global technology brands, device manufacturers, and standards alliances representing every major IoT ecosystem. Google’s Michele Turner, senior director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem, and Amazon’s Laura Szkrybalo, senior manager of business development for Alexa Smart Home will join Silicon Labs’ CEO Matt Johnson for the conference’s opening keynote. Details on the keynotes, panel discussions, 75+ technical sessions, and 10 hands-on workshops can be found on the agenda.
