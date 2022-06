The Tampa Bay Lightning have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup throughout their last three playoff runs. Different players have stepped up in big moments, and every player plays their role to a tee. After a 6-2 win in Game 3 Monday night , the Lightning have shown some life but still trail the speedy Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Despite the win, the Avalanche are giving the Lightning their toughest challenge yet.

