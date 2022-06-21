Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

8:10AM Mayor Kenney to Participate in Panel During Greater and Greener Conference Mayor’s Forum

The Mayor will be one of three mayors from across the country and the world to participate in a moderated panel conversation on their cities’ plans, hopes and accomplishments.

Location: Sheraton Hotel Downtown, 201 N. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA.

1:30PM Mayor Kenney to Join Announcement of Three New Community Schools

The Mayor will join Council President Darrell L. Clarke, Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, and Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley to announce three neighborhood schools selected to become City-designated Community Schools.

Location: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Mayor’s Reception Room, Philadelphia, PA.

4PM Mayor Kenney to Celebrate Fishtown Pool Ribbon Cutting

The Mayor will join representatives from Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Rebuild, City Council, Welcome America, and the Fishtown Recreation Advisory at a ribbon cutting for Fishtown’s new pool—a part of the City’s Rebuild Initiative. Rebuild, funded by the Philadelphia Beverage Tax, is a historic investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in neighborhood parks, recreation centers, and libraries across Philadelphia.

Location: Fishtown Recreation Center, 1202 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA.