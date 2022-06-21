ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gx02_0gGpWxHD00

YORKVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) — Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office .

Mysterious bunker found in Michigan woods

Officials say the women – a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago – suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy