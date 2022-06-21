ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Two women injured in Wisconsin skydiving crash

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
YORKVILLE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office .

Officials say the women – a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago – suffered life-threatening injuries.



Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the earth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

