Twin Ports- MnDOT will host another project meeting for the Blatnik Bridge this week. They will be sharing the latest bridge alternative plans as well as taking time to hear feedback from the community and answer any questions. If you’re unable to attend there is also an interactive map set up on MnDots website where users can leave ideas and pose questions about the bridge’s future. The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at the Superior Public Library.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO