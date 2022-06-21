PHOTOS: American Legion honors Memorial Day

Mary L. Blasdel, age 86, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. She was born on October 25, 1935, in the Town of Eden in Iowa County, the daughter of William and Vera (Lindauer) Trankle. Mary graduated from Cobb High School in 1953. On January 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Delbert Blasdel at the Cobb United Methodist Church. Mary worked for the Wisconsin DNR for many years. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison and sang in the choir. Mary also volunteered with RSVP of Dane County. In her younger years, Mary played catcher on Verona area softball teams. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family, playing cards with friends, bluegrass music, and knitting. Mary loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely; they were an important part of her life. She enjoyed so much hearing about what was going on in each of their lives and seeing photos and videos and getting to occasionally facetime with them. Mary was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; she especially loved cheering on her beloved Green Bay Packers. Delbert and Mary were longtime Green Bay Packer season ticket holders, and even attended Super Bowl XXXI.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO