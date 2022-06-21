ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

PHOTOS: American Legion honors Memorial Day

By Neal Patten Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Verona American Legion Mason Lindsay Post 385 paid tribute to veterans on Monday, May 30, with a service held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center and the Verona Cemetery. After a presentation of the colors by the Color Guard, chaplain Don Mayo led the opening...

www.veronapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
veronapress.com

Jerney’s skyward journey: Former Verona alder, Army veteran honored with Badger Flight

For one longtime Verona resident who served 28 years in the Army, travel is second nature. Even so, one recent journey for Charlotte Jerney was still the honor of a lifetime. On May 14, Jerney boarded the 41st Badger Honor Flight with 80 other veterans. While the inaugural flight took place in April 2010, this May 2022 flight was the first time there was an all-women flight.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Volunteer day at Badger Mill Creek set for June 24

The Friends of Badger Mill Creek group invites volunteers to head to Badger Mill Creek for a restoration workday hosted by Dane County Parks from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Volunteers will help remove invasive species and collect native seeds. The event also aims to be an opportunity for volunteers to learn different weed species, talk about restoration techniques, and learn plans for restoring Badger Mill Creek.
DANE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Whitewater works to restore two of its lakes

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The city of Whitewater is working on a multiyear project to restore Trippe and Cravath lakes. Jacob Damm is a project ecologist. He and his team installed coir wattles near Trippe Lake. “The purpose of the coir wattles is to reduce wave action along the shoreline...
WHITEWATER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Verona, WI
Government
City
Verona, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Verona, WI
Society
veronapress.com

Mary L. Blasdel

Mary L. Blasdel, age 86, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Four Winds Manor in Verona, Wisconsin. She was born on October 25, 1935, in the Town of Eden in Iowa County, the daughter of William and Vera (Lindauer) Trankle. Mary graduated from Cobb High School in 1953. On January 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Delbert Blasdel at the Cobb United Methodist Church. Mary worked for the Wisconsin DNR for many years. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Madison and sang in the choir. Mary also volunteered with RSVP of Dane County. In her younger years, Mary played catcher on Verona area softball teams. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family, playing cards with friends, bluegrass music, and knitting. Mary loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely; they were an important part of her life. She enjoyed so much hearing about what was going on in each of their lives and seeing photos and videos and getting to occasionally facetime with them. Mary was an avid Wisconsin sports fan; she especially loved cheering on her beloved Green Bay Packers. Delbert and Mary were longtime Green Bay Packer season ticket holders, and even attended Super Bowl XXXI.
VERONA, WI
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American War#War Memorial#Localevent#Local Life#Verona American Legion#The Color Guard#Mexican#Spanish
97ZOK

Your Best Summer is a Wisconsin Adults Only Waterpark and Swim Up Bar

Of course, the Waterpark Capital of the World would have a perfect little escape for grown folks to do their waterpark fun without kids running everywhere. It's going to be a big summer in Wisconsin Dells. Many of the big waterparks made some major upgrades, like this crazy new waterslide-meets-Ferris-wheel ride at Mt. Olympus resort. At this very moment, a naturally-filtered lake and floating water park resort are under construction, with part of the resort open now.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

School district summer office hours now in effect

The Verona Area School District's office is observing summer office hours from June 13 through August 12. Those hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. The office will be closed on Fridays. Summer School, camps, swimming, and other activities scheduled for Fridays will still...
VERONA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
stoughtonnews.com

Baseball: Stoughton’s Aiden Arnett commits to Florida in 8th grade

Before finishing his eighth-grade year, Aiden Arnett made the announcement on Twitter that he was verbally committing to play baseball at the University of Florida when he graduates in 2026. Even before he reached high school, Arnett’s passion for baseball had carried him into elite company. Arnett and his family...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast

MANZANITA, Oregon (KPTV) — For years there’s been talk about treasure buried along the Oregon Coast. Many will remember the Steven Spielberg movie The Goonies, likely inspired by tales passed down through generations about shipwrecks along the coast and treasure to be found. Now archaeologists are continuing to...
MANZANITA, OR
spectrumnews1.com

Top Wisconsin trade apprentices compete for title of top steamfitter

MADISON, Wis. — At the Steamfitters Local 601 Training Center in Madison, you’ll find some of the best of the best in their trade. As the competition heats up, Arturo Contreras is laser-focused. “It comes down to the little things,” he said. The fourth year construction steamfitter...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Brunch better at diner-style East Johnson Family Restaurant

I use my own social media for black cats and blurry theater programs, but I do follow a lot of food people. I like the behind the scenes stuff, and I enjoy a good rant. One cook I follow recently posted an impassioned defense of a timeless institution. “Why is...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Softball: Verona’s Hilary Blomberg selected to first-team all-state

After Verona junior Hilary Blomberg’s standout season the postseason honors keep rolling in. Blomberg received first-team all-state recognition for her performance this season in leading Verona to a 17-5 record. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association on June 15. She proved to be a dominant force for the Wildcats for a second straight year. Blomberg hit an astonishing .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs. She also posted a 12-5 record as a pitcher with a 1.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts.
VERONA, WI
KRMG

Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy