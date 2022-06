Jessica Mendoza made history in 2015 when she became the first female commentator for a Major League Baseball game in the history of ESPN. Because of that, it's no surprise that the 41-year-old softball star made history again earlier this year by becoming the first female analyst on a Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast as she was hired by Spectrum SportsNet LA to be a television analyst. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mendoza talked about commentating on Dodgers games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO