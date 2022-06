ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 20 for Whitman’s Bike Shop. Whitman’s is a family-owned full-service bicycle and repair shop located in downtown St. Paris at 106 S. Springfield St. The shop’s hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. Their website is: https://whitmans-bike-shop-llc.shoplightspeed.com/.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO