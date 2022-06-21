ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felony fraternity hazing: Student left blind, unable to walk

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka....

