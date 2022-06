The crypto strategist who accurately called the bottom during the 2018 bear market says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are close to printing this cycle’s lows. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 208,000 Twitter followers both BTC and ETH have gone through a capitulation phase and are now trading at a price area that he says offers strong support for the two leading crypto assets by market cap.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO