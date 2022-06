OREGON — On June 17 at 8:40 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 64 near the intersection of Moore Road for an equipment violation. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Shantez Murphy, 34, of Machesney Park, for driving while license suspended. Murphy was released on an individual bond on scene with a return court date. Murphy was also issued a citation for tinted windows. All individuals are presumed innocent.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO