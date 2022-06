After approval of the consent calendar the Preston City Council meeting opened with the swearing in of officer Levi Coon by Dan McCammon to the Preston police force. Colter Hollingshead of Keller Associates updated the council on the status of the wastewater treatment plant. He confirmed that they are just waiting on approval of the design plan from various agencies. The USDA has responded with approval and he expects to hear back from the DEQ in a week or so. Once approved they can move to step three which will begin with opening bidding on the project in July for about six weeks. It is expected that construction will begin this fall or early spring of 2023 and take about two years to complete. He did discuss the rise in costs and the grants that will help fund the project.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO