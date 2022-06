Four weeks ahead of the staging of The 150th Open Championship, the R&A announced that it will not restrict any players who have previously earned spots from competing at St. Andrews. The decision allows golfers who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event last month outside London or those who play in next week’s LIV event in Portland, Ore., to still play in the final men’s major championship of 2022 if exempt or they’ve qualified, even if those players have been or will be suspended from playing PGA Tour events.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO