Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 ‘juvenile’

By BOB CHRISTIE
 2 days ago
Capitol Riot Investigation Arizona FILE - In this May 8, 2019, photo Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. Bowers on Thursday, April 21, 2022, was named one of five recipients of the John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage" award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results despite massive pressure from former President Donald Trump and his supporters. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Calls from top advisers to former President Donald Trump to help overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss were an unsupported, unwise and “juvenile” effort that attacked a bedrock principal of American democracy, Arizona’s House speaker said Monday.

Republican Speaker Rusty Bowers is among a series of state election officials set to testify Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection where Trump backers tried to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Bowers spoke to The Associated Press after he arrived in Washington on Monday afternoon. He will be questioned about a phone call he got from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in the weeks after the November 2020 election where Giuliani floated a proposal to replace Arizona's Biden electors by having the state's Legislature instead choose those committed to voting for Trump.

Bowers refused, saying the scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. In an interview last year, he said he told the president he would not break the law to help him gain the presidency.

He revealed a second call from Trump on Monday, saying the president phoned again on Dec. 4, 2020, but did not pressure him. He said Trump mainly made small talk, asking about his family and the upcoming holidays.

“But then he said, ‘I want to call you to tell you that I remember what you said the first time.’” Bowers said. “And I’m presuming it was about when I told him I wouldn’t. That I supported him, I walked for him, I campaigned with him. But I wouldn’t do anything illegal for him.”

Bowers said efforts by Trump's backers have harmed the nation, undercut trust in elections and the right of people to vote their conscience.

“I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible,” Bowers said. “The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive.”

Bowers said he has not watched the committee's hearings, but did see some of the video clips showing the rampage at the Capitol. He said it sickened him watching people who supported Trump attacking police, including a man who had protested at the Arizona Capitol.

"I’m appalled at what I saw," Bowers said, “I don’t mind their having these hearings. I don’t mind. I think it illuminates something we need to see big time, and take stock of ourselves. And I hope it would sober us.”

Bowers was one of five recipients of this year's John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results despite pressure from Trump and his supporters.

But while Bowers said the efforts by Giuliani and other Trump backers have been hurtful, he does not levy any criticism on Trump directly and would support him if he were on the ballot.

“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again,” Bowers said. “Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was great.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — A judge gave final approval Thursday to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people, one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history. The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Stitt, state officials introduce new health care model for Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Thursday morning focused on a new health care model for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. The news conference comes after lawmakers passed State Bills 1337 and 1396. SB 1337 transforms the state’s Medicaid program and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s health care model.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Uvalde shooting hearing: School police chief ‘put the lives of officers ahead of ... children’

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas public safety chief testified at a state Senate hearing Tuesday, saying that the Uvalde police response was an “abject failure.”. The Associated Press said Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on how the police handled the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — (AP) — You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Ugh, you might say. But how about broiled copi, fresh from the Mississippi River?. Here's the catch: They're the same thing. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off...
KRMG

KRMG

