Outriders is free on Steam this week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s tough finding a solid looter-shooter besides Destiny 2 or Warframe, probably because many of them don’t last long. Though if you need something different, Outriders might scratch the itch.

Ahead of the Worldslayer expansion launch, developer People Can Fly is making Outriders free-to-try on PC from June 20 through June 23, 2022. The campaign takes roughly 15 hours, according to HowLongToBeat. So, in theory, you could play through all Outriders within that limited window. That’s probably a quick turnaround for anyone with a day job, but it might be worth giving a shot. If it’s to your liking, Outriders is on sale for $21.99 on Steam.

When Outriders came out in April of 2021, it received fairly positive reviews from critics. Right now, the PC version sits at 73 on Metacritic. Apparently, the core combat loop is exciting enough, though it’s not breaking new ground either. The general consensus is the game is better than it was at launch, though.

The Worldslayer expansion for Outriders comes out on June 30, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. GLHF’s preview of Worldslayer goes into detail on what fans can expect.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

