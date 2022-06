For years I just drove through Great Falls on our way to somewhere else, before discovering there really are some cool and funky things you should see while you're there. Of course, everyone and their dog will tell you about the Sip 'n Dip...and with good reason. And if you only have enough time to stop at ONE PLACE while driving through Great Falls, there's nothing wrong with visiting the Montana icon that is the Sip 'n Dip Bar.

