MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
2 days ago
WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Localized minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is. expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana, including...
————— 382 FPUS55 KMSO 230934. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs. in the upper 60s to mid...
————— 244 FPUS55 KGGW 230921. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Friday. .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a. 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the. afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds late in...
WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and. Bonner Counties. For the Pend Oreille River...including Albeni Falls...Minor flooding. is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive...
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Celebrities have been standing up in solidarity with the people of Montana and Wyoming after the devastating flooding. John Mayer, who calls Livingston home, says via Facebook, “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them.”
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
Billings, MT – The Montana Family Medicine Residency welcomed its largest-ever, first-year class of family physicians Wednesday with the traditional white coat ceremony. The nine new residents, all recent medical school graduates, will spend the next three years working in Billings under the guidance of highly experienced faculty physicians at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Based at the RiverStone Health, one of the first teaching health centers in the nation, the residency is a partnership between RiverStone Health and the two hospital organizations. All MFMR residents care for patients in the hospitals and in RiverStone Health Clinics.
(The Center Square) – A $1.25 million multistate settlement has been reached in a data breach case, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said. Connecticut is one of 45 states named in the settlement against Florida-based Carnival Cruise lines. The case was filed after a 2019 data breach revealed personal information for 180,000 Carnival employees and customers across the country.
BILLINGS, MT. - A community diaper drive hosted by United Way on Tuesday marked the fourth annual day of action. Every year on the first day of summer, United Way hosts a charity drive designed to help members of the community in different ways. This year, they chose to help out in the form of diapers.
