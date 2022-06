Regardless of whatever else has to be done on the farm in South Georgia over the next fourteen days, one thing that needs to happen is scouting peanut fields for lesser cornstalk borer (LCB). This insect is the most damaging pest of peanut in Georgia; it feeds on stems, pegs, and pods, and it will reduce yield and increase the risk of aflatoxin contamination.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO