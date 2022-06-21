ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CC trio leads local qualifying effort at Missouri Amateur Championship

By Calum McAndrew
Columbia Missourian
On one of the state’s most famous golf courses — Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis — 144 of Missouri’s top amateur golfers began their Missouri Amateur Championship campaigns Monday. Leading the local effort was a trio of Columbia College golfers past and present. CC...

Columbia Missourian

MU's Meek, Rock Bridge grad Dubinski among local golfers through to Round of 32 at Bellerive

Missouri men’s golf redshirt sophomore Dawson Meek claimed one of the biggest results of the day in the Round of 64 at the Missouri Amateur Championship. On Wednesday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Meek took down 2021 semifinalist Nicholas Sheppard 5 and 4 to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Meek won five holes between the ninth and 14th to book his spot in the next round.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Helias standout to finish high school career in Georgia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Helias hoops standout Desmond White announced that he will play his senior year of high school at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. White is fielding offers from Missouri State, Tulsa, and a couple of other schools. He also had an offer from Mizzou's...
Columbia Missourian

Schweizer headlines seven Tigers competing in USA Track & Field Championships

Seven past and present Missouri track and field athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2022 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. The four-day meet begins Thursday and ends Sunday. Qualifying athletes will advance to the World Athletics Championships, which begin July 15. Headlining the contingent is former MU...
EUGENE, OR
Columbia Missourian

Title IX at 50: How a law became a reality

“It was a very, very cold day in Florida,” Jean Cerra recalled. “It was a very, very cold day in that room.”. The topic at the January 1981 NCAA convention at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami: allowing women to compete under the umbrella of the NCAA — the next logical step for some of them following the 1972 passage of Title IX.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri high schoolers shine in Nike Outdoor Nationals

Less than one week after Southern Boone’s Connor Burns broke the state 2-mile record and three weeks after becoming the first U.S. junior and Missouri high schooler to run a sub-four-minute mile, both he and other mid-Missouri athletes impressed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Burns and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'It can happen to anyone': Missouri lawmaker hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts

ST. LOUIS — Our team has been covering this problem for years, record numbers of catalytic converters stolen from cars. But what's being done about it?. Thieves have it down to a science. Someone parks, goes underneath a car and does the cutting. In under a minute, the thief is back on the road with a stolen catalytic converter. The device helps with emissions. It contains valuable metals that can be melted down and sold for thousands of dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

MU graduate wins Miss Missouri competition, Miss America next

Clare Marie Kuebler was selected as the winner of the 2022 Miss Missouri pageant in Mexico, Missouri, on Saturday, according to a news release from Leslie Meyer. Kuebler, 21, is an MU graduate and Wildwood native. Kuebler edged out Chelsea Arnold of Branson, Marissa Jarnagin of Independence, Holly Enowski of Eldon and Halie Hebron of O’Fallon to win the competition, the release said.
MEXICO, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

