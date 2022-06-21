ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Mid-Missouri high schoolers shine in Nike Outdoor Nationals

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Less than one week after Southern Boone’s Connor Burns broke the state 2-mile record and three weeks after becoming the first U.S. junior and Missouri high...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

MU's Meek, Rock Bridge grad Dubinski among local golfers through to Round of 32 at Bellerive

Missouri men's golf redshirt sophomore Dawson Meek claimed one of the biggest results of the day in the Round of 64 at the Missouri Amateur Championship. On Wednesday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Meek took down 2021 semifinalist Nicholas Sheppard 5 and 4 to secure a spot in the Round of 32. Meek won five holes between the ninth and 14th to book his spot in the next round.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Helias standout to finish high school career in Georgia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Helias hoops standout Desmond White announced that he will play his senior year of high school at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. White is fielding offers from Missouri State, Tulsa, and a couple of other schools. He also had an offer from Mizzou's...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Schweizer headlines seven Tigers competing in USA Track & Field Championships

Seven past and present Missouri track and field athletes are headed to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The four-day meet begins Thursday and ends Sunday. Qualifying athletes will advance to the World Athletics Championships, which will begin July 15. Headlining the Tigers will be...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
Boone County, MO
Education
Boone County, MO
Sports
County
Boone County, MO
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Oregon, MO
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
Columbia Missourian

Title IX at 50: How a law became a reality

“It was a very, very cold day in Florida,” Jean Cerra recalled. “It was a very, very cold day in that room.”. The topic at the January 1981 NCAA convention at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami: allowing women to compete under the umbrella of the NCAA — the next logical step for some of them following the 1972 passage of Title IX.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Van Dyne transfers to Oregon football

LIBERTY — A change of scenery was needed for former Liberty North standout Jake Van Dyne. The 2019 Eagles graduate has been part of the Missouri State football team for the previous two seasons. The 6-foot 3-inch quarterback was featured in four games for the Bears during the 2021...
LIBERTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

- Two on dean’s list at Mizzou

A pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties recently were honored for their academic prowess. Kinley Richards and William Wehmer, both of Seymour, were named to the Mizzou dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Both posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Minute Mile#Highschoolsports#Sports#Southern Boone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nike
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

STEVE SPELLMAN: Fight high prices the way our grandparents did, Spend less money

For years, thriftiness has been out of favor in our popular culture. Consuming more than a person needs has been what cool kids do. For quite a while, we’ve been tilting toward a buy-now-pay-later economy heavily geared toward disposable items over industrial production and long-lasting durable goods. Government officials...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Boone Hospital to offer parking for Columbia’s Fire in the Sky

Columbia’s 70th annual Fourth of July fire in the sky celebration will take place at Stephens Lake park. The Columbia Police and Fire departments both recommended Stephens Lake park, for the location. Kids’ activities and craft begin that evening at 6 and the fireworks start that night at 9:15,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy