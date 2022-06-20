Finglas Addiction Support Team: Finance & Operations Manager
3 days ago
Finglas Addiction Support Team (FAST) Finglas Addiction Support Team are a Charity providing Community based services for individuals with problematic drug and /or Alcohol use and their families for...
Social care shortages are leaving community health services overwhelmed, doctors have warned. Increased demand and staff shortages mean at-home and care home services across Scotland are overstretched. One GP working in a project to prevent vulnerable people from going to hospital unnecessarily said "things are becoming potentially unsafe". The Scottish...
A nursing union has warned some nurses are retiring when they do not want to because of a lack of flexibility from Scotland's health boards. Latest figures show nearly one in 10 nursing and midwifery posts are vacant. The Royal College of Nursing Scotland says health boards failing to accommodate...
A Pakistani community is pulling together to help find a donor for a one-year-old cancer patient. Bristol grandfather Mazhar Iqbal began the appeal after he found out his granddaughter Elaiya Hameed has acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). The rare cancer can be cured by peripheral blood stem cell collection (PBSC), transfusion...
Bullying and harassment at South East Coast Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust has become "normalised", a watchdog says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said its inspection in February followed a high number of whistleblowing concerns raised about the organisation's culture and leadership. Complaints also included inappropriate sexualised behaviour, the CQC said.
Student paramedics are missing out on learning how to save lives because they are wasting hours in ambulances outside A&E instead of attending calls, it has been revealed.The College of Paramedics and ambulance directors say the hold-ups mean trainees are missing vital on-the-job experience, leading to fears over the safety of patients.As a result, the 2,500 to 3,000 paramedics who qualify each September, joining a workforce of more than 30,000 across the UK, risk being sent out without the level of experience of graduates from previous years.Will Boughton, of the College of Paramedics Trustee for Professional Standards, said handover delays...
A man said he was told his wife would be waiting "many hours" for an ambulance, even though she was in and out of consciousness. As a result, Mike Symondson took his wife Julie to hospital after she fell from a wall in their Devon garden. It comes as Devon...
The founder of a food bank for pets has appealed for more delivery drivers after the cost of living crisis prompted a hike in demand. Mary Craske started the Norfolk Community Pet Food Bank two years ago after experiencing hardship first-hand. She said rising energy and fuel costs mean the...
Firms sending goods to York businesses will be urged to send their parcels to a central hub for delivery in a bid to cut air pollution and traffic. The "last-mile" scheme will see parcels delivered from the hub on cargo bikes and on foot to city centre firms, City of York Council said.
Scotland's addiction services have failed to achieve key targets that were set to reduce drug deaths, according to a new report. Nearly 60% of services did not give addicts the option to start treatment the same day they turned up. This was a key standard set by the Scottish government's...
