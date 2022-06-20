Finglas Addiction Support Team: Finance & Operations Manager

Student paramedics are missing out on learning how to save lives because they are wasting hours in ambulances outside A&E instead of attending calls, it has been revealed.The College of Paramedics and ambulance directors say the hold-ups mean trainees are missing vital on-the-job experience, leading to fears over the safety of patients.As a result, the 2,500 to 3,000 paramedics who qualify each September, joining a workforce of more than 30,000 across the UK, risk being sent out without the level of experience of graduates from previous years.Will Boughton, of the College of Paramedics Trustee for Professional Standards, said handover delays...

1 DAY AGO