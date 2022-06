Officials say they’ve largely finished their work to protect three Yukon River villages from a massive tundra fire that burned to within 3.5 miles of St. Marys. In an update posted online, officials said crews dug fire breaks and installed water lines to protect St. Mary’s, Mountain Village and Pitkas Point. They say all of more than 100 people who evacuated to Bethel have returned home, and most firefighters are headed home or to work on other fires.

BETHEL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO