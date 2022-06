The 117th edition of the Midnight Sun Baseball Game was a classis at Growden Park in Fairbanks overnight (Tues-Weds). Following a flyover by F-35 fighters from Eielson Air Force Base, and a first pitch thrown out by local Olympic curler Vicky Persinger, the game got underway at 10 PM. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, fans who hung on till its early morning end, we’re treated to some late inning drama.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO