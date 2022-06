Talk about a pampered pooch – a bloodhound named Trumpet took home the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday night in Tarrytown, New York. Trumpet beat out six other finalists to win the coveted best in show prize. He beat out a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and Lakeland terrier to be crowned top dog for the prestigious show's 146th competition.

TARRYTOWN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO