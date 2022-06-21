ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State, Maryland crack top 3 for 4-star wide receiver

By Ethan Stone
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star receiver Cameron Seldon released his top 3 list Monday night, narrowing his choices down to Penn State, Maryland and Tennessee. Seldon has completed official visits to Maryland and Tennessee in the past two weeks. He has...

Better or worse? Previewing Penn State's offense in 2022

Where have you gone, Ricky Rahne? (Oh yeah, right, Old Dominion.) Never thought any Penn State fans would be pining for the erstwhile offensive coordinator who succeeded Joe Moorhead in 2018, but here we are. With Moorhead now the head man at Akron and Rahne guiding the Monarchs, the Nittany Lions faithful must hope 2nd-year OC Mike Yurcich can turn around the program’s lurching offense.
