East Lansing, MI

Moneyball Pro-Am rosters have been released -- see which Spartans are playing in this year's event

By Robert Bondy
 2 days ago
The Moneyball Pro-Am is back after a two-year hiatus and Michigan State will be well represented in the event.

All eleven scholarship Spartans will be participating in this year’s event — which tips off this week on Thursday. The event will be held at Holt High School in Holt, Mich., and will run through early August.

See how the Spartans are split up across the six teams in this year’s event (Please note rosters are subject to change, according to Moneyball):

