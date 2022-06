Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its newly elected 2022-2023 Board of Governors, who will help set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health, and assure the fulfillment of its mission. Among the 12 additions elected to the board for the first time are Oscar winner Marlee Matlin to the Actors Branch, three-time Best Picture nominee Jason Blum to the Producers Branch, and four-time nominee Jason Reitman to the Directors Branch. By each joining one of the Academy’s 17 branches, which are each represented by three governors, they start...

