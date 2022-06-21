ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weekend violence leaves 1 dead in San Carlos, 3 in Guaymas

By Murphy Woodhouse
Fronteras Desk
 2 days ago

The popular Sonoran beach town of San Carlos was the site of deadly violence over the weekend. A private security guard was...

Related
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) - San Jose Police units were currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at 7:25 p.m.The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, police said. The victim was an adult male. The condition of the victim was not given at this time.  He has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the department said.There was no known motive or suspect at this time, police said.SJPD will update as more information becomes available, they said.   
SAN JOSE, CA
Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose shooting victim has 'life-threatening' injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The victim of a shooting in San Jose Tuesday evening has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the police department said. San Jose Police units are currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Hayward

Originally published as a City of Hayward press release:. “HAYWARD, Calif., On Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 8:30 AM, Hayward PD officers responded to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 27000 block of Whitman St. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male suffering from...
HAYWARD, CA
rwcpulse.com

Man faces charges for attack on elderly woman

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in her 70s in downtown Palo Alto last week, according to police. The incident occurred at about 4:53 p.m. on June 15 in the alley that runs between the 300 block of University Avenue, police Lt. Con Maloney said on Monday.

