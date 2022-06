KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Township resident said surveillance cameras recorded an arsonist who targeted her home while she and her children were inside. Gwendolyn Miller said the arsonist set her home on fire last Thursday morning, charring and damaging the siding directly outside her master bedroom. Miller said she was asleep in the bedroom and her children were in the home as well. She said she had no idea about the fire until her visiting sister alerted her.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO