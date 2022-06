Odds move like crazy in advance of NBA Draft tonight - There has been speculation for weeks on how the top of the NBA Draft will shake out. This has been coupled with odds movement we rarely see in betting markets. After being the consensus first selection for some time, Jabari Smith briefly lost his stake as the favorite in place of Paolo Banchero of Duke. Banchero was once listed at +1800 to go first and briefly skyrocketed to the betting favorite Thursday morning. That was all put to rest by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who has stated the top of the board will go as follows: Smith-Chet Holmgren-Banchero. There is no longer betting value to be had in this market. Smith and Holmgren are both -3500 to go first and second respectively, while Banchero is -1050 to be drafted third. -- Griffin Carroll.

