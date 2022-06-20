ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Travelers Announces the Start of the 2022 Travelers Championship

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 2 days ago

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV today announced the start of the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year's tournament features many of the PGA TOUR's top players, led by Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters and the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The field...

www.benzinga.com

CBS Sports

Travelers Championship 2022 picks, predictions, field, favorites, odds: Top golf expert says back Rory McIlroy

The 2022 Travelers Championship will try to match the drama from last year when the PGA Tour's top players take on TPC River Highlands starting Thursday. In last year's tournament in Cromwell, Conn., Harris English prevailed in the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history, beating Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour victory. The Travelers has gone to a playoff 25 times, and the average winning score since the tournament moved to this course in 1984 is 14-under par. Several elite PGA Tour players at the top of their games are in the Travelers Championship 2022 field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2017, was a late entry last Friday, and he will join the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in the loaded field. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is withdrawn from the field to rest and treat a lingering back injury.
CROMWELL, CT
Benzinga

Brooks Koepka Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV, Collin Morikawa Could Be Next

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is officially leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jumping Ship: Koepka joins a growing list of PGA stars who are leaving the American golf league to join the new Saudi Arabian league, which has been offering PGA stars extremely generous contract offers.
GOLF
Outsider.com

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Announces Lucrative Tournament Schedule in 2023 to Combat LIV Golf Events

Money talks, bulls— walks. Commissioner Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour have experienced the meaning of this quote firsthand recently. Numerous notable golfers – including Brooks Koepka just this morning – leaving for LIV Golf. Monahan has tried to reel in his members with statements and speeches, but those tactics were not effective enough to keep some of them around.
GOLF
