Travelers Announces the Start of the 2022 Travelers Championship

The 2022 Travelers Championship will try to match the drama from last year when the PGA Tour's top players take on TPC River Highlands starting Thursday. In last year's tournament in Cromwell, Conn., Harris English prevailed in the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history, beating Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour victory. The Travelers has gone to a playoff 25 times, and the average winning score since the tournament moved to this course in 1984 is 14-under par. Several elite PGA Tour players at the top of their games are in the Travelers Championship 2022 field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2017, was a late entry last Friday, and he will join the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in the loaded field. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is withdrawn from the field to rest and treat a lingering back injury.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO