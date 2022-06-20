Travelers Announces the Start of the 2022 Travelers Championship
The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV today announced the start of the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This year's tournament features many of the PGA TOUR's top players, led by Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters and the No. 1-ranked player in the world. The field...
Scottie Scheffler is currently the number one ranked golfer in the world, per the Official World Golf Ranking website. Naturally, LIV Golf would love to have someone of his caliber join their circuit. LIV Golf has already seen the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau join their tour. So could […]
Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. He tweeted that he “decided to WD to treat and rest my back, which I tweaked earlier this week.”. Thomas, the PGA Championship winner in May, was scheduled to play in the pro-am this morning...
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
The PGA Tour will undergo a major shake-up in 2023 with the introduction of eight no-cut events for limited fields based on FedEx Cup standings. According to a report from Golf Digest, each of these tournaments will have $20 million prize purses and the field will be restricted to the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings.
The 2022 Travelers Championship will try to match the drama from last year when the PGA Tour's top players take on TPC River Highlands starting Thursday. In last year's tournament in Cromwell, Conn., Harris English prevailed in the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history, beating Kramer Hickok on the eighth playoff hole for his fourth PGA Tour victory. The Travelers has gone to a playoff 25 times, and the average winning score since the tournament moved to this course in 1984 is 14-under par. Several elite PGA Tour players at the top of their games are in the Travelers Championship 2022 field, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2017, was a late entry last Friday, and he will join the likes of Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka in the loaded field. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is withdrawn from the field to rest and treat a lingering back injury.
If there was any doubt about the venom brewing between the PGA Tour and the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series, the latest salvo was delivered by the breakaway circuit on Wednesday. Just as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was unveiling increased purses, a revamped schedule and dramatic changes to the...
Money talks, bulls— walks. Commissioner Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour have experienced the meaning of this quote firsthand recently. Numerous notable golfers – including Brooks Koepka just this morning – leaving for LIV Golf. Monahan has tried to reel in his members with statements and speeches, but those tactics were not effective enough to keep some of them around.
For now, PGA Tour defectors to Saudi-backed LIV Golf — which at the moment boasts big names like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed — will remain eligible to play the final major of the year, the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews.
