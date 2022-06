The Diamondbacks look to avoid the sweep in San Diego! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. Who doesn’t like free baseball? The Diamondbacks and Padres went 11 innings last night as the Padres scored on a walk-off single from Jorge Alfaro to claim the series. That was […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 6/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO