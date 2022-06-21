Kansas motorcyclist killed in highway crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a weekend crash. It happened Sunday evening west of Lansing on Eisenhower Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the motorcycle driven by Eric Chapell, 40, of Leavenworth was struck by a Jeep, driven by a 19-year-old. The reports says the jeep went left of center and struck the motorcycle head on.

The driver of the jeep had a possible injury. A 17-year-old passenger was uninjured.

The accident in under investigation.