End of controversial Supreme Court term looms

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 18 cases remaining on the Supreme Court's docket before the current...

JERI
2d ago

It amazing how trump used a lie to start a revolution in our Capitol and members of the Republican Party took the lie and ran with it!! But no one has said anything about how they stole our supreme courts and made a mockery out of it!! The last three jurists were put in behind lies and nothing is being done to hold either of the lies accountable!! The Republican Party should be null and void as they are no longer a viable constitutional party!!

RamblinRed
1d ago

It’s only controversial because the democrat liberal justices are outnumbered..see his CorruptMedia works using propaganda…

Pamela Fuller
2d ago

Democrat's are hoping this will cause violence & mayhem. That's what they do.

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Tuesday warned that the court's right-wing majority had further eroded the nation's bedrock laws separating church and government when it ruled that Maine must include religious schools in a state-run tuition program.
Sarah Palin's bid to sue to The New York Times for libel has once again failed after a judge rejected her request for a new case, saying she failed to produce "even a speck" of evidence to prove actual malice. According to the Associated Press, Ms Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska, was trying to bring a new libel lawsuit against the Times after her first attempt to sue the paper failed. When a public figure sues someone for defamation, the plaintiff must show that the defendant engaged in "actual malice" — an...
The US Supreme Court is nearing the end of its term, with some of its highest-profile decisions expected at the end of June or early July.A widely anticipated decision involving Mississippi’s abortion law could determine the fate of constitutional abortion rights affirmed by the ruling in 1973’s Roe v Wade. A leaked draft opinion from the high court indicates that a majority of justices are prepared to overturn the decades-long precedent.On Thursday 23 June, the court issued four opinons – including one loosening gun laws but not including its ruling around abortion access.The court’s next opinion issuance day is...
Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
