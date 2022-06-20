End of controversial Supreme Court term looms
There are 18 cases remaining on the Supreme Court's docket before the current...www.cbsnews.com
There are 18 cases remaining on the Supreme Court's docket before the current...www.cbsnews.com
It amazing how trump used a lie to start a revolution in our Capitol and members of the Republican Party took the lie and ran with it!! But no one has said anything about how they stole our supreme courts and made a mockery out of it!! The last three jurists were put in behind lies and nothing is being done to hold either of the lies accountable!! The Republican Party should be null and void as they are no longer a viable constitutional party!!
It’s only controversial because the democrat liberal justices are outnumbered..see his CorruptMedia works using propaganda…
Democrat's are hoping this will cause violence & mayhem. That's what they do.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 81