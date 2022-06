The Southern District of Florida has been called “one of the most dynamic federal prosecutor’s offices in the nation.” We don’t have to look too far into the past to see the broad consequences of the office’s decisions for our country. It has been at the center of some of the most highly contested and influential cases in history, including Bush v. Gore, the fight for Elián González and the prosecution of Manuel Noriega. There is no doubt that the influence of the U.S. attorney in South Florida is set to shape critical judicial precedent in one of the most diverse regions in nation.

