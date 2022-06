Connecticut added 1,600 jobs in May, according to the state Department of Labor. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%. The job gains were in the private sector, with private education gaining 1,300 jobs and other sectors adding 700 jobs. The state’s private sector has now recovered 86% of the jobs lost during the pandemic. The public sector has continued to lose jobs with a high rate of state employee retirements; that sector is below 40% recovered.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO