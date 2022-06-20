ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFN gives Doug Pederson a respectable spot in coach rankings

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awCe9_0gGoh7is00

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a lot of moves in free agency to help both their offense and defense. That led to them spending the most guaranteed money in the history of the NFL after the team needed many upgrades coming off a horrendous 2021 season.

However, none of the roster transactions may end up being better than the coaching change they made when they fired Urban Meyer and replaced him with Doug Pederson. With Meyer being a key reason for a dysfunctional workplace where many weren’t treated fairly, it was clear a change was needed as it became hard for the team to focus on football.

In Pederson, the Jags are getting a coach who is way more equipped to be an NFL coach as he was a former player, head coach, and longtime assistant of Andy Reid. Additionally, he was able to win a Super Bowl during his last stint as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, who he was able to shock the football community with in 2017.

Many of those reasons explain why Pederson was ranked just outside of the top 10 in Pro Football Network’s 2022 coaching power rankings, coming in at the No. 11 spot. Here is what their lead NFL reporter Mike Kaye had to specifically say about Pederson, who will come into 2022 with a 42-37-1 record:

11) Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Regular-season record: 42-37-1 (.531)

Super Bowl wins as HC: 1

Doug Pederson essentially fired himself when he recommended an underwhelming staff to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie last year. Now, after a year on the sidelines, Pederson is getting a second chance to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Following the awful Urban Meyer era, Pederson is the right leader to mend fences in Jacksonville’s locker room. Pederson is only a year removed from a five-year tenure that saw him make the playoffs three times, win two division titles, and a Lombardi Trophy.

Kaye ranking Pederson this high is interesting because he started covering the Eagles in 2018 during Pederson’s first stint as a head coach. As a result, he witnessed Pederson’s coaching style and success first-hand, as well as his downfall, which led to Pederson’s firing in 2020.

After taking 2021 off, Pederson decided to return to the NFL. However, he may have the most talented quarterback he’s ever had as a head coach because the Jags selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick last season. When putting their abilities together, there is a chance the Jags can get back to where they were in 2017, though it may take another year to fully get the roster right.

As for Pederson’s staff, it looks like he may have a stronger group than he previously did. He has a former head coach in Mike McCoy as the team’s quarterback’s coach, as well as many former players on the staff like Mike Caldwell, Deshea Townsend, Richard Angulo, and Cody Grimm to name a few. That should help them connect better to the roster than the previous staff, and if that’s the case, Pederson could eventually match or surpass the success he had in Philly.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL. Again. For now.

Rob Gronkowski is retiring. Again. The All-Pro tight end is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons, four Super Bowl victories and 107 touchdown receptions across the regular season and playoffs. He was a staple of dominant teams whether it was as a New England Patriot or Tampa Bay Buccaneer; every team he ever played for wound up making the playoffs. He’s been one of the most prolific targets in Tom Brady’s long career, having caught all but two of those touchdown passes from the legendary quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
Person
Cody Grimm
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfn#American Football#Jags#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Now this is a wild Saquon Barkley trade proposal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seems to be on track to start another season with the team that drafted him, but that hasn’t slowed anyone down from coming up with some wildly imaginative trade scenarios to stir the pot in the trade conversations. Barkley has been thrown into a trade proposal that likely has no ground to stand one realistically, but it still has some people talking. Bleacher Report contributor Ian Wharton played fantasy general manager by coming up with one trade each NFL team should offer leading up to the start of training camps. In that list was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy