The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their 2022 NBA title on Monday with an epic championship parade in the Bay Area. By no surprise, there are already some must-see moments, with Klay Thompson already grabbing the spotlight with one of them. Klay couldn’t help but clown Stephen Curry for crying on the court after Game […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO