Gov. Evers announces nearly $800K in funding for Racine public safety

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3 with the theme "America the Beautiful." The parade is organized by the City of Kenosha. Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on is again the lead sponsor for the parade. Kenosha County joins the City of Kenosha in supporting the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, First American Bank, AECOM and Festival Foods.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO