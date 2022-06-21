ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Evers announces nearly $800K in funding for Racine public safety

By CBS 58 Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced nearly $800,000 in new funding to...

Wisconsin Examiner

Kenosha County board has citizen arrested during public comment about local gun laws

A meeting of the Kenosha County Board ended in chaos on Tuesday night after the board chair ordered sheriff’s deputies to arrest a citizen giving public comment about a provision that would allow people to carry weapons into county buildings.  The man, 43-year-old Joel Trudell was booked into Kenosha County Jail on Tuesday night on […] The post Kenosha County board has citizen arrested during public comment about local gun laws appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Morgan Geyser files petition for conditional release

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Eight years after the Slender Man attack stabbing attack rocked Waukesha, Morgan Geyser says she's ready to be released from a mental institution. In a petition to a judge, the now-20-year-old Geyser says she wouldn't pose a risk if released. Geyser was found not guilty of...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police: Ricardo Garcia arrested, had been wanted for weeks

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was at the center of investigations in both Kenosha and Cudahy. Ricardo Garica, 34, had been wanted for weeks. Officials say Garcia displayed a gun and robbed a Kenosha neighborhood grocery store on May 24. The...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

E-scooters to return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electric scooters will return to the streets of Milwaukee. The Department of Public Works presented its recommendations for dockless scooters to the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday, June 21, and a pilot program was approved in a unanimous vote. Last year, scooters were banned from several zones...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade set for Sunday, July 3

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3 with the theme “America the Beautiful.” The parade is organized by the City of Kenosha. Continuing its community generosity, Snap-on is again the lead sponsor for the parade. Kenosha County joins the City of Kenosha in supporting the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, First American Bank, AECOM and Festival Foods.
KENOSHA, WI
WDIO-TV

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mayville mother/son are 6th, 7th traffic fatalites of 2022 | By Washington County Sheriff

June 22, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield. One of the callers reported that occupants of a southbound vehicle had severe injuries and were unconscious.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Hoan Bridge lit up in pink in support of abortion rights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pro-choice advocates in Milwaukee mobilized Wednesday evening in response to the state senate's inaction at the special session. Those advocates say they see the writing on the wall and are trying to prepare as best as possible before Roe v Wade is overturned. Wednesday night the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Concerns, possible benefits of the Republican National Convention potentially coming to Milwaukee

If chosen by Republicans over Nashville, Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote earlier this month approved a framework agreement that was then signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Still, not everyone is onboard, including several labor and advocacy organizations representing workers, immigrants and communities of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stops by South Milwaukee Walmart

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile stopped by a South Milwaukee Walmart today, on June 22. This 27-foot hot dog on wheels is currently being driven by a Marquette alum, Kaitlyn Bross -- aka "Ketchup Kaitlyn". She is one of six drivers on Oscar Meyer's "Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast".
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Black bear struck and killed by truck on I-43 at Hale Interchange

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A black bear was killed on the interstate early Wednesday morning, June 22. It happened around 1 a.m. near the Hale Interchange and 92nd Street, not far from where deputies confirmed a black bear was spotted Tuesday in Franklin. A resident captured this video of...
FRANKLIN, WI

