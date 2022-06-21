Fire officials urge increased caution as weather warms up
By Christina Giardinelli, KATU Staff
KTVL
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weeks of rain and unseasonably cold weather many Oregonians are likely enjoying feeling the sun on their faces and wearing something other than a raincoat. The weather change, that’s come just in time for the official start of summer, has also delayed this year’s...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new study from Oregon State University suggests we could see more frequent local flooding because of the Pacific Northwest’s historic drought. Too much of anything is rarely beneficial when you are considering the environment. "It seems counter-intuitive and contradictory that in a given year,...
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website, leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
COOS BAY, Ore. - The two most senior members of Oregon's Congressional delegation voiced concerns about the ongoing process to locate offshore wind facilities off the south Oregon Coast in a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday. “I strongly support the use of renewable energy alternatives,...
Summer officially begins Tuesday, and it’ll finally start to look like summer in Oregon this week. Just in time, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures right around 80 degrees through much of the state Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, Portland and Pendleton could see the...
EUGENE, Ore. -- If you're sniffling and sneezing more than usual, you're not alone. Dr. Jason Friesen with Oregon Allergy Associates said that for the first time in ten years, the grass pollen count has reached the 1500s. Keep in mind that anything above 200 is considered "very high." "Now...
SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks go on sale throughout much of Oregon on Thursday. And the state fire marshal’s office is reminding people to celebrate legally and safely. “We want folks to have a good time, celebrate with their friends and family, and also come out on...
A coalition of Oregon business groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s job site rules mandating that employers take steps to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Regulations adopted in May by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division lay out steps employers must take once...
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.
While most state employees took a day off to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday, managers at Oregon’s Nursing Board processed license applications. The board has a backlog of more than 2,000 applications. At the end of the month, thousands of emergency licenses will expire. Throughout the pandemic, the state has...
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
Oregon health officials reported 8,944 new coronavirus infections over the last week, 14% fewer than the prior week. But the slight drop in cases has not coincided with a drop in positivity rates, a key marker of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community. More than one in ten of every reported COVID-19 test since June 13 has come back positive, state data show. The drop in cases could also be attributed to a drop in testing, with 10% fewer tests reported over the last week compared to the prior week.
EUGENE, Ore. - Workers who earn the minimum wage in Oregon get a raise next week. The minimum wage goes up July 1, 2022, from $12.75 to $13.50 in "standard" wage counties like Lane County. In nonurban counties like Douglas and Coos, the minimum wage will increase 50 cents to...
