Fire officials urge increased caution as weather warms up

By Christina Giardinelli, KATU Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — After weeks of rain and unseasonably cold weather many Oregonians are likely enjoying feeling the sun on their faces and wearing something other than a raincoat. The weather change, that’s come just in time for the official start of summer, has also delayed this year’s...

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
State
Local allergy expert weighs in on extremely high pollen count

EUGENE, Ore. -- If you're sniffling and sneezing more than usual, you're not alone. Dr. Jason Friesen with Oregon Allergy Associates said that for the first time in ten years, the grass pollen count has reached the 1500s. Keep in mind that anything above 200 is considered "very high." "Now...
New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.
New hard hats made in Wilsonville could be safety breakthrough

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Coming out of a production facility in Wilsonville, liners made with a new material could change the standard for hard hats in the construction industry. The idea for the company WaveCel is to make a safer hard hat that workers will want to use. Co-founders Dr....
Coronavirus in Oregon: Small dip in cases as severe cases double in one week

Oregon health officials reported 8,944 new coronavirus infections over the last week, 14% fewer than the prior week. But the slight drop in cases has not coincided with a drop in positivity rates, a key marker of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community. More than one in ten of every reported COVID-19 test since June 13 has come back positive, state data show. The drop in cases could also be attributed to a drop in testing, with 10% fewer tests reported over the last week compared to the prior week.
Earn minimum wage? You get a raise July 1

EUGENE, Ore. - Workers who earn the minimum wage in Oregon get a raise next week. The minimum wage goes up July 1, 2022, from $12.75 to $13.50 in "standard" wage counties like Lane County. In nonurban counties like Douglas and Coos, the minimum wage will increase 50 cents to...
