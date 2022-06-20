ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lakers expected to go after Kyrie Irving if available

 2 days ago
With the NBA Finals over and the NBA draft just days away, the Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the point of the offseason where they will either rebuild a championship-caliber roster or set themselves up for continued mediocrity.

One path back to contention, and it’s a narrow path indeed, is trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

He may be about to leave the Nets, and if he does, Shams Charania of The Athletic writes the Lakers will make an attempt to acquire him.

“Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has a crucial decision to make in the coming days regarding his player option.

“However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets and Irving are at an impasse over discussions about his future.

“‘But one of the most anticipated free-agency situations involves Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, who has a June 29 deadline on his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season,’ Charania wrote. ‘However, multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.’

“If Irving tests free agency, he’s expected to garner interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams.

“‘The Lakers, [New York] Knicks and [Los Angeles] Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere, multiple sources tell The Athletic,’ Charania reported.”

If Irving is traded to the Lakers, presumably in a package for Russell Westbrook, it would likely be the dream scenario for them, as long as Irving will be fully committed to playing basketball.

Unlike Westbrook, Irving is a great outside shooter, and his crunch-time abilities would also help the Lakers’ hopes of winning their 19th NBA championship.

