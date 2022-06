24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police determined probable cause exists to arrest a man for second-degree burglary and malicious mischief. Surveillance footage at the Terrace Station apartments showed that he had followed a resident into the locked building and entered the apartments’ package room. He then used a hand tool to pry away and steal an iPad, valued at $500, that was attached to the drywall located inside of the room. The drywall was observed to have been damaged during the incident. Based on the surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect. However, an attempt to contact him via phone was unsuccessful and the two charges were subsequently sent to the court.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO