The restaurant opens its drive-thru on Monday, June 27. June 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Zaxby’s will reopen its location at 161 Commons Dr., in Martin, Tennessee on Monday, June 27. The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. and will reopen under new management after the new owners acquired the location earlier this year. The restaurant will open for drive-thru guests only during the first week.

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO